VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 263,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 134,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

