Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 5,393 shares.The stock last traded at $55.51 and had previously closed at $49.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Value Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Value Line Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $531.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Value Line by 141.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Value Line during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Value Line during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Value Line by 634.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Featured Stories

