V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,729 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 5.3 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

