V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,511 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 20,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.5% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 112.8% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 193.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $81.20 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
