V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,511 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 20,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.5% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 112.8% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 193.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $81.20 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.