V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 84.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.85.

Shares of ALL opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

