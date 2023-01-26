V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 33,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 90.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 826,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after buying an additional 101,897 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,341,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 112,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

CMCSA stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $173.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.