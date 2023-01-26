V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 267,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 153,867 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $80.52.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

