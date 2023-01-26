V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $927,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on STX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.96.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $117.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.