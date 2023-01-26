V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after buying an additional 161,668 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $109.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

