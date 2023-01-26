V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 981 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after buying an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 128,232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,091,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,968,000 after buying an additional 208,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $52.71 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

