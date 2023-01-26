USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.74 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 16,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 17,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.45% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

