Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Uponor Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPNRF remained flat at $17.53 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. Uponor Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

About Uponor Oyj

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions – Europe, Building Solutions – North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; underfloor heating and cooling, comprising floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, and electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

