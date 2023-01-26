Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Uponor Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UPNRF remained flat at $17.53 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. Uponor Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $17.53.
About Uponor Oyj
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uponor Oyj (UPNRF)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.