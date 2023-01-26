United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.48

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $392.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $397.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.09 by ($0.35). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,194,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,447,000 after purchasing an additional 83,404 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.10.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

