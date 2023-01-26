Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.7% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $199.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.88.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

