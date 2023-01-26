UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UMBF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.
UMB Financial Trading Up 0.8 %
UMB Financial stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.67. 7,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.88.
Insider Transactions at UMB Financial
In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,223 shares of company stock valued at $424,330. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,668 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,266,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
