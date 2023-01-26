UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UMBF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

UMB Financial stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.67. 7,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.88.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $368.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,223 shares of company stock valued at $424,330. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,668 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,266,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

