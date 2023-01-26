UMB Financial Co. (UMBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 3rd

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $106.08.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $368.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,430,493.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,223 shares of company stock valued at $424,330. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $566,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 11,801.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 121,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 45.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 395.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,237,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

