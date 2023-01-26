Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.34 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $75.78 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,095.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00577314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00186977 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00043269 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00058892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000685 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003823 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25172299 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,962,914.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

