Ultra 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.56 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $76.21 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25172299 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,962,914.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

