Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $503.04

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $503.04 and last traded at $502.96, with a volume of 83039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.95.

The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.84.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

