Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $503.04

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $503.04 and last traded at $502.96, with a volume of 83039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.95.
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.84.
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.