Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Up 104.3% in January

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

Shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Get Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi alerts:

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile segments. The Fixed Line segment provides network access, local usage, domestic and international long distance and infrastructure leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.