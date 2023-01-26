Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Up 104.3% in January

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
Shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.85.
