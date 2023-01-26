TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Price Down 7.5%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 86,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 354,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 7.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

