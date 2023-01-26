TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
TSR Stock Performance
Shares of TSR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405. The company has a market cap of $17.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. TSR has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.62.
Insider Activity
In other TSR news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $25,643.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,257.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSR
About TSR
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TSR (TSRI)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.