TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TSR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405. The company has a market cap of $17.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. TSR has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

In other TSR news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $25,643.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,257.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TSR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

