TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.06 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $629.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 109,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $1,102,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

