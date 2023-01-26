Truist Financial Cuts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $78.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.02.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Up 0.5 %

Comerica stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $271,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.