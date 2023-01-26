Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Increased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.59.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

