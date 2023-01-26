Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lifted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $38,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $66.10.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.