Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.8% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.10% of Truist Financial worth $60,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.59.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.