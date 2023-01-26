Truist Financial Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $177.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.04.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.04 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

