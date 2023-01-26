Truadvice LLC Sells 412,824 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Truadvice LLC cut its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,824 shares during the period. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for 3.1% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Truadvice LLC owned 0.09% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 996,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,649. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.