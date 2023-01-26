Truadvice LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,445,831,000 after acquiring an additional 298,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.17. 3,125,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,507,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.64. The company has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75, a PEG ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

