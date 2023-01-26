Truadvice LLC Purchases 178 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 408.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,597. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.42.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

