Truadvice LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Truadvice LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 274,958 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22.

