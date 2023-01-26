Truadvice LLC Has $859,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,196 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $22,002,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,065,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,007,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.17. 106,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,715. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55.

