Truadvice LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 93,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.56. 2,291,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,692,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $50.53.

