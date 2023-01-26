Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 747 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

