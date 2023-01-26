Troy Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $273.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $360.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,215 shares of company stock valued at $15,562,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.