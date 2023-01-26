Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $67.91 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,757 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 2.0% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.15% of Moody’s worth $67,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Moody’s by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after purchasing an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,483,000 after purchasing an additional 252,425 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26,718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 249,821 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 224,279 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $315.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.

About Moody's

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

