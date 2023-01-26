Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Gap Up to $51.92

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.92, but opened at $54.99. Triumph Financial shares last traded at $53.97, with a volume of 36,172 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial and technology company, focuses on payments, factoring, and banking. It operates through a portfolio of brands, including TriumphPay, Triumph, and TBK Bank. The company offers cash flow management services for the trucking industry comprising invoice factoring, fuel discount programs, truck and cargo insurance, and equipment finance, banking, and treasury services.

