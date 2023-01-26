Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Shares Down 0.2%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.42. 447,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7,164% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.