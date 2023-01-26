Tribe (TRIBE) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Tribe token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $113.97 million and approximately $355,383.46 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tribe has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tribe Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

