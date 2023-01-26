Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $181.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

TRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

TRV stock opened at $190.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.90 and a 200-day moving average of $173.67. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,468. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

