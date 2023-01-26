Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40, Yahoo Finance reports. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TRV opened at $190.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.67.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,468 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 95,519 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 127,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.