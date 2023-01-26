TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $696.67 Average PT from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $696.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $700.50 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $701.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $636.19 and its 200 day moving average is $604.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

