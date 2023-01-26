ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,100 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

TBLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 541,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 102.15% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ToughBuilt Industries will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,549,411 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

