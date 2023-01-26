Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,781,000 after buying an additional 440,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,079 shares of company stock worth $9,071,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.6 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $218.66 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.66 and its 200 day moving average is $230.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.06.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

