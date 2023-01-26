Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $53,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,342,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,165,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,884,000 after buying an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

