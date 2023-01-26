Toncoin Price Hits $2.37 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.08 billion and approximately $38.51 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00010240 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00052049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029973 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017974 BTC.

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1,585.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00219142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

