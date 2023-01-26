Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Stock Price Down 0%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 1,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the second quarter worth about $631,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 158,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter.

