Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 243,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 157,563 shares.The stock last traded at $22.47 and had previously closed at $22.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on THRY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Thryv Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

Insider Activity

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.16). Thryv had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 10,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,135,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,990,000 after acquiring an additional 685,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 30.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after acquiring an additional 438,334 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,003,000 after acquiring an additional 94,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 58.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 333,050 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Stories

