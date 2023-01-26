Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165,009 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters makes up about 4.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 1.31% of Thomson Reuters worth $651,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.11.

TRI traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.35. 120,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $119.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

